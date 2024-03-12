Atletico Madrid keen to extend contract of 20-year-old Moroccan starlet amid interest from England

Atletico Madrid have not been known for introducing young players under Diego Simeone, with Pablo Barrios looking like the first success story since Saul Niguez a decade before him, but it is an area they are hoping to improve in. Starting with Salim El Jebari, who made his debut against Cadiz this weekend.

The 20-year-old winger was given the final 15 minutes to see what he could make happen, but long-term see him as a potentially useful senior player, who has the ability to go past his man and be incisive from the left.

🚨🇲🇦 Atlético Madrid believe Salim El Jebari is a player they must keep at all costs, and that’s why an offer for renewal will be coming. They see him as a type of player they don’t currently have, with good one-on-one skills, dribbling ability, and speed.@marqoss pic.twitter.com/otytEKAm02 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 11, 2024

Amid interest from top tier sides in Spain, Germany, and England, Relevo say that Los Rojiblancos will offer him a new deal before long. His current contract expires in 2025, as the final year of his deal fast approaches. Used in Spain’s youth categories, El Jebari has been called up by Morocco’s under-23s for the next international break, and this season has scored three goals and given five assists in 23 appearances for the B side.