Almeria avoid defeat but Sevilla dodge victory in stoppage time

Almeria 2-2 Sevilla

Almeria continued without a win in their opening 28 games in La Liga, having looked good until the final 10 minutes against their Andalusian neighbours in Sevilla, but did demonstrate that they have quality once again.

In the first half both sides had chances, with Youssef En-Nesyri nearly latching onto an Isaac Romero pass, while Luis Maximiano made an excellent one-on-one save from the latter. Almeria were arguably the better of the two sides though, and created several clear openings, the best of which was converted by Adrian Embarba following a Jonathan Viera pass.

Viera would go on to have two brilliant chances to extend Almeria’s lead, and it seemed only natural that Almeria would rue them. Come the 80th minute, stand up Sevilla’s player of the second half of the season. Isaac Romero went on what has become a customary run at the defence and behind the midfield to slip in Dodi Lukebakio, who like Embarba made no mistake. Sevilla were sent wild minutes later, when Romero kept a corner alive at the back post for Lucas Ocampos to bundle home.

Sevilla looked as if they were on their way to a third win in six, but with two minutes remaining in stoppage time, Sergio Arribas dug out a cross for Marko Milovanovic to power a header low into the corner. A goal that left everyone feeling a little bittersweet. Almeria are into double figures on 10 points, Sevilla are six clear of the drop zone in 14th.