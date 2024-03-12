25-year-old Real Madrid starter considering departure this summer

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has not yet decided whether he wants to remain at the club beyond this summer, despite winning over fans, media and Carlo Ancelotti. Asked about his future in February, Lunin told the press that he would ‘obviously’ like to stay at the club, but the latest coming out of the Spanish capital is that he may yet consider a move away.

Lunin has won the starting spot in the Real Madrid goal since Thibaut Coutois went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of the season, beating out Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Ukrainian is enjoying his first stint as a starting goalkeeper, but Diario AS say that depending on how the end of the season goes, Lunin may decide to pursue a guaranteed starting spot.

Talks have not been opened to discuss a new deal, with his current one expiring in 2025, and it is presumed that Courtois will return in goal once fit again. He is projected to be match-ready at some point in April. Los Blancos are happy to have a goalkeeper they trust backing Courtois up, but he could decide that earning the number one spot for Ukraine is equally as important, which would require him to play.

The Madrid-based daily also highlight that Lunin was at one point dropped in the Copa del Rey for Courtois, so he may want some guarantees as to his role in the coming seasons. If Lunin does decide to leave, Los Blancos will negotiate an exit for him, recouping what they can for him in the summer. Already against RB Leipzig, scouts were present to see him.

Lunin is undoubtedly a quality back-up, but with Courtois still at a relatively young age of 31 for a goalkeeper, it will be several years before he is likely to see hope of a starting spot. Were Lunin to leave this summer, his stock is likely to be higher than at any other point in his Real Madrid career. Equally, another year at the Santiago Bernabeu would allow him to move on a free if he does not want to pen a new deal.