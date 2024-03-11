Xavi Hernandez praises Napoli star – ‘I’d like to see him at a team like Barcelona’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that his side will face a better Napoli on Tuesday night at Montjuic than at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in February. Manager Francesco Calzona was appointed less than 48 hours before the first tie, but now with several weeks under his belt, Xavi feels Napoli are a different side.

Since the first leg, drawn 1-1, Calzona’s side have drawn with Cagliari, thumped Sassuolo 6-1, beaten Juventus and on Friday night had another 1-1 draw with Torino.

“Napoli have improved with the new coach, more dynamic and comfortable. Our losses are important, but we have to compete. We were better there and we have to be better here”

“I expect a brave Napoli that plays out from the back and presses high, that does not speculate, has a lot of individual quality, the three up top have a lot of quality, it is a big game and it is a great team, current champion of Italy,” Xavi told the press.

It was put to Xavi that playing at Montjuic could be a disadvantage compared to the usual big-game atmosphere at Camp Nou.

“Montjuïc has to feel like Camp Nou. We need to fill it, and we need it to be the 12th player, which is spoken about so much in Europe. It has to be a cauldron of pressure, the players have to feel the warmth of the people. Of the Napoli players, I like those up front, they are at the top level in Europe Politano, Osimhen and Kvara. And also how they defend.”

Xavi was also asked which Napoli player he liked most, electing Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

“Difficult. I would say Lobotka, I like him a lot, the way he builds from the back and doesn’t lose the ball. I would like to see him in a club like Barca, I think he has the quality to play for a club like Barcelona, I think he makes the difference for Napoli.”