Xavi Hernandez dealt major blow as most effective forward is ruled out of Barcelona-Napoli

Barcelona are set to be without one of their key attacking weapons to face Napoli in their crucial second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has not trained in Barcelona’s final session before the clash, and will be absent as a result, as reported by Sport.

Torres was injured in the final day of January, and was expected to be back a month later, but his recovery has extended towards six weeks rather than shortened, and Xavi Hernandez will be without his most natural option for the left side of a front three. Torres is Barcelona’s most consistent striker in front of goal, averaging a strike every 152 minutes, about five minutes faster than Robert Lewandowski.

By the looks of things, it will be Joao Felix on the left wing, unless Xavi attempts to stick to a four-midfielder system, in which case Fermin Lopez seems the most likely alternative. There has been some talk that Raphinha could start in midfield, as was the case against Real Mallorca on Friday, but the Brazilian was largely ineffective before going off injured just before half-time.