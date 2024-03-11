Valencia to put star performer up for sale as replacement is wrapped up

Valencia have gotten used to bidding farewell to one of their stars every summer these days, and the next out the door is thought to be Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old has performed well since coming into the side early in 2021, and in both of the past two seasons, his saves have been crucial to ensuring safety for Los Che.

He is to be up for sale this summer though, as Valencia try to continue balancing their books, and they value him at around €30m. As per Diario AS, he is the player they will try to move on this summer, while youngster Javi Guerra attracts plenty of attention.

Valencia have already reached a pre-agreement over a new deal with Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski for next season, as he is out of contract in a matter of months. The Northern Macedonian is set to be their number one next season, provided they get an offer they can accept for Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili has proven himself amongst the best shot-stoppers in Spain in recent years, although he does have holes in his game in terms of rushing out and playing the ball out from the back. Dimitrievski has made a number of good saves for Rayo Vallecano too, and is a reasonably solid La Liga level alternative.