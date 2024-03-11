Sources: Paris Saint-Germain have not made €200m offer for Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has a fair claim to being the best 16-year-old ever as things stand, and with the Blaugrana set for a summer of tough financial decisions, it would be no surprise if some of Europe’s big-hitters enquired about him. Last week there was talk of a major offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Supposedly Paris Saint-Germain made it clear they were willing to offer €200m for the limitless talent of Lamine Yamal, willing to test their resolve. However Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that there are no offers on the table for Lamine Yamal, nor have any been made, be it from PSG or not.

🚨 If Lamine Yamal scores tomorrow, he'll become the youngest player in the Champions League to ever do so, surpassing his friend Ansu Fati. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/P4hmEIo1A2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2024

While there might be some figures within the French giants who appreciate and are interested in Lamine Yamal, President Joan Laporta has made it clear that he has no intention of listening to offers for the teenage sensation, who is as close as Barcelona come to the crown jewels currently.

Barcelona have an agreement with Lamine Yamal until 2026, when he turns 18, at which point they intend to increase his salary again and extend his deal until 2030 with agent Jorge Mendes. In that contract is a €1b release clause. Some of the state-backed clubs in Europe may wonder if the Blaugrana would be willing to solve their financial issues in one fell swoop.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images