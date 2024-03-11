Real Madrid not thinking about exit for forward despite registering worst statistics in front of goal

Real Madrid are not considering moving on Rodrygo Goes this summer – for the moment. The Brazilian forward won a place in the starting line-up for the first time last season, and with Karim Benzema leaving, was expected to take another step forward in his production, but that has not been the case.

Rodrygo still has 13 goals and 8 assists this season, the third-most goal contributions behind Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Yet looking slightly below the surface, there is evidence that he is not producing as much as his teammates, needing 121 minutes to produce a goal contribution, behind Vinicius, Bellingham, Joselu Mato (123 minutes) and Brahim Diaz (94 minutes). The latter two are his competitors for the other spot up front, and have had less continuity than him.

He has also needed 9.25 shots to score, well behind, Joselu (6.37), Brahim (6.25), Vinicius (5.4) and Bellingham (3.25), all of the above according to The Athletic. They say that Real Madrid are not currently considering moving him on, as they still see him as part of the young generation to lead Real Madrid forward. Already it is being pointed out that Rodrygo seems the most likely to make way for Kylian Mbappe in the line-up, but Real Madrid are ‘reluctant’ to fuel talk of an exit from the club.

The player’s camp are not too concerned by the situation, highlighting that he is playing out of position on the right in order to benefit the team, rather than on the left. He is also keen to be a part of Mbappe’s arrival to the team and where that might take Real Madrid.

Things might look a little different next season if Rodrygo spends most of it on the bench though. The 23-year-old is coming into an age where he will want regular football, and he may be playing out of position, but with Vinicius and Mbappe on the other side, there’s no reason to think he will be playing there at any point in the next five years.