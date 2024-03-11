Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘La Liga has more tactical quality than the Premier League’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press in Spain that the level of tactical acumen in La Liga is a level above the Premier League, following his side’s 4-0 win over Celta Vigo. The Italian manager has won league titles in each of the five major leagues in Europe.

In addition to the flow of footballers on their way to the Premier League’s riches, many of the best managers in the world have also moved to England. Currently seven of the managers in the Premier League have managed in La Liga previously, including four Spanish managers. It started off as five with Julen Lopetegui in charge of Wolves.

However Carlo Ancelotti still feels that La Liga is ahead of England in terms of strategy, as he told Diario AS.

“It’s different. This doesn’t mean better or worse. There are less tactics. On a tactical level, La Liga is much better than the English one. If we talk about intensity, rhythm, the English league may have more. But the Spanish has more tactical quality.”

Poor results in Europe this season have strengthened fears in Spain that La Liga is falling behind its competitors. Real Betis did not focus on the Conference League but were knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb all the same, while Osasuna exited in the qualification round, and Sevilla were eliminated from the Champions League in last place in their group. If Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal do not progress from their second legs, Real Madrid will be the only Spanish team left in the quarter-finals of any competition.