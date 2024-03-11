Olympique Lyon closing in on deal for Real Betis defender this summer

Real Betis are set to make another defensive sale this summer, as Brazilian left-back Abner Vinicius looks primed to big farewell to Seville in the summer. Abner arrived for €7m from Athletico Paranaense just over a year ago, but has failed to develop into a crucial part of manuel Pellegrini’s line-up.

El Betis ha llegado a un principio de acuerdo con el Lyon para vender a Abner Vinicius en verano. El fichaje está al caer. @FabrizioRomano — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 11, 2024

According to Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, Olympique Lyon are close to sealing a deal for Abner this summer, having already agreed personal terms with the Brazilian. The numbers involved are not yet certain, but Betis will at least want to recoup the money they spent on him, with five years remaining on his contract.

🚨🔴🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Olympique Lyon are set to sign Abner from Real Betis, here we go soon! Agreement at the final stages between the two clubs, details being sorted as the Brazilian left back has already agreed personal terms. Abner will join OL starting from July 1. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3e78fR5EdP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2024

This season Abner has played 23 times this season, registering a single assist, 18 of which were starts, but has never felt like a de facto starter under Pellegrini, starting less than half of their La Liga matches this season. Signed to replace Alex Moreno eventually, Betis will either have to look for a new option, and perhaps try to retain Juan Miranda this summer, after it looked as though he might depart.