Manchester City make contact with agent of 22-year-old defender

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi has been praised plenty in recent weeks, but it is another La Masia product that Manchester City are interested in. Las Palmas are enjoying an excellent return to La Liga, and look safe from relegation already, in no small part due to the contributions of Mika Marmol.

The 22-year-old defender signed from Andorra in the summer for €1.5m, but Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on fee for him. Marmol has gone from strength to strength this year, a key part of the defence upon which Las Palmas have built their season on. In addition to his defending, Marmol has stood out for his brilliant ability on the ball, helping Las Palmas to dissect the opposition midfield.

There was reported interest in Marmol from Manchester City already, as well as from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. The City Group could consider buying him directly for Manchester City or loaning him to Girona, or Girona could well buy him outright.

As per Marca, Manchester City have now contacted his agent Jose Maria Orobitg to find out about his plans and Las Palmas’ demands. If he does move, then the Canary Islanders may ask for him back on loan next season.

Certainly he might not be imposing physically, but Marmol has demonstrated that his proactive defending can work against even the best forwards in Spain, and on the ball he is the archetypal modern defender. With the touch and vision of a midfielder, he has ensured Las Palmas have the third-most possession in La Liga this season after Barcelona and Real Madrid.