Latest music star to be featured on Barcelona shirt against Real Madrid in Clasico revealed

A feature of Barcelona’s partnership with Spotify has been seeing artists featured on the front of Barcelona’s shirt during La Liga Clasico matches against Real Madrid, and shortly after the kick-off time has been confirmed, so has the artist that will feature on the front of their shirt.

El Clasico has been scheduled for Sunday the 21st of April at 21:00 CEST, as the pair go head-to-head with just seven games remaining thereafter. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will be wearing Colombian artist Karol G on the front of their shirt, as confirmed by Sport. The initial news was reported by PuntoDeportivo.

The 33-year-old from Medellin, one of the biggest-selling in the world, will follow on from the Rolling Stones, Drake and Rosalia as artists to have their logos featured on the front of the shirt. It is not yet clear which logo or album art will appear, but she will be the first Latin artist to be featured.

