La Liga Round Up: Athletic Club close Champions League gap and Villarreal win Real Betis thriller

Sunday’s La Liga action saw Athletic Club keep up the pressure on a top four spot and Rayo Vallecano remain relegation danger.

Alaves 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Alaves secured key win over relegation rivals Rayo Vallecano in the Basque Country.

Victory means the hosts move on to 32 points, ten above the drop zone, as they edge closer to top flight safety for next season.

The home side were denied a breakthrough early on before Andoni Gorosabel chipped them in front before the break.

Rayo almost grabbed an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time as Isi Palazon hit the post.

Las Palmas 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club have kept up pressure on top four rivals Atletico Madrid with a vital victory away at Las Palmas.

The Basque giants look set battle Los Rojoblancos in the run in with a ten point lead now opened up to rivals Real Sociedad in sixth spot.

Gorka Guruzeta continued his recent superb goal scoring form to nod the away side in front in Gran Canaria.

Las Palmas looked to rally late on, but an unfortunate own goal clinched the contest for Athletic Club, ahead of a Basque derby against Alaves next weekend.

Real Betis 2-3 Villarreal

The final clash on the Sunday night schedule saw a bad tempered five goal thriller end with three points for Villarreal at Real Betis.

Guido Rodriguez’s calmly taken finish put the hosts ahead, before Alex Baena tied the game, and Willian Jose fired Real Betis back in front before the break.

An own goal brought Villarreal back level after the restart as the match took another Sunday night twist.

Alexander Sorloth’s goal eventually tipped the balance for Villarreal with both teams losing their cool late on as Chimy Avila and Alberto Moreno were dismissed.

Villarreal move up to 11th in the table as Real Betis remain in seventh place.

