“Knowing him as a friend, it had a bitter taste” – Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Xavi Hernandez departure

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted that he was left with a bitter taste in his mouth following Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he would be leaving at the end of the season. The German goalkeeper pointed to the fact that in part, he and his colleagues were responsible for it.

The pair shared a dressing room for a single season when ter Stegen arrived in 2014, with Xavi enjoying a much more glorious farewell in 2015, hoisting the Champions League aloft. The chances of a similar departure this season seem slim. Ter Stegen was asked how he took the news.

“Xavi announced it, his goodbye, and to me, who has known him for years, it felt bad. We are also responsible for these decisions. He told us that this does not stop and that we must give our best, also for him. He is a great coach who has brought us back to this point and is working very well so that we can compete every 3 or 4 days. Unfortunately he is leaving and it is difficult to accept that as a player and friend,” ter Stegen explained to the press, ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

One of the candidates to replace Xavi Hernandez is ter Stegen’s former national team coach Hansi Flick, who has been linked extensively to the role, and is reportedly keen to take the job. Ter Stegen was asked for an opinion on him. As a general rule, Manuel Neuer was number one under Flick.

“It is not the time to talk about Hansi Flick, just after the question about Xavi, it is not the day. Tomorrow we play maybe the most important game of the season. He is a great person who we value a lot in the German team. I know you don’t like this answer, I can see that from your reaction, but it’s not the time.”