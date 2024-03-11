Joao Cancelo assesses Barcelona season and has major praise for Lamine Yamal – ‘Talent isn’t enough’

Barcelona right-back Joao Cancelo has claimed there are similarities between the Catalan side and Napoli this season, ahead of their second leg encounter in the Champions League. He also had high praise for the jewel of La Masia Lamine Yamal.

Cancelo admitted that it had been a tough season for the Blaugrana, but saw the Napoli clash as a chance for redemption.

“Not really. The coach [Xavi] said he’ll leave [at the end of the season], and the team has had highs and lows for the entire season. It’s difficult to explain this dynamic, but football always gives a chance for redemption, which is what a win over Napoli would represent.”

“Our season would have a different perspective. There are bad and good moments in football and we must remain united and positive,” Cancelo told GdS, via Football Italia.

The Portuguese felt there were similarities between the two sides going head-to-head.

“Napoli comes to mind, too. Football is a strange sport. Their season has been tough as well. They won the Scudetto playing spectacular football. After that, they had to change coach, but it wasn’t the right one. They changed again, and it didn’t work, so they changed again. It happens. Sometimes, you try to do things, but they don’t work. Napoli have the same pressure to win as Barcelona.”

Cancelo also had words of praise for 16-year-old talent Lamine Yamal, who struck a brilliant winner on Friday night against Real Mallorca.

“He is an incredible player. Playing for Barcelona at 16 is not for everybody. He is a special talent, but talent is not enough in football. You need mentality, and, from what I see, Lamine has it. He’ll have a great future if he remains focused and those around him help him keep his feet on the ground. Watch out for Cubarsí and Fermin. La Masia is doing a great job and developing great players.”

Certainly over the last two months, Lamine Yamal has taken on the responsibility that should belong to players much more senior than him, providing crucial goals and assists for the Blaugrana. Xavi is clearly having a hard time leaving out the teenage sensation, given he has brought so much to their arsenal.