Girona manager Michel Sanchez ‘likely to stay’ this summer amid interest from Europe

Girona manager Michel Sanchez is looking at a major case for winning the manager of the year award in La Liga this year, as his side pursues a spot in the Champions League, having never been in Europe before. Next season will be just their fifth in La Liga, and they will be hoping Michel Sanchez is there to lead them into it.

Naturally Michel’s work has attracted attention from all over Europe, including close to home when Barcelona were linked with him earlier in the year. He has also been talked about as a potential successor within the City Group for Pep Guardiola, while this Monday it was claimed that Chelsea had been in touch with Michel.

However Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that he feels that it is more likely that Michel will remain this summer rather than leave for pastures new, even if a number of clubs are following him. He also noted he had no confirmation of any contact between Michel and Chelsea at this point in time.

One of things that will work against Michel is the big-club managerial carrousel. The biggest sides in Europe tend to have selected their coaches from a small pool of managers that have managed at top sides in Europe, with one or two additions to that group every season. Michel has built his success from Segunda, and has no big-club experience behind him as a player either.