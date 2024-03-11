Chelsea travelled to Spain to open talks with La Liga manager

Chelsea could be on the hunt for a new manager in the summer, as Mauricio Pochettino continues to come under heavy pressure, and it certainly appears that they are exploring their options for next season. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has been suggested as a potential returning candidate, while the latest in Spain is that Chelsea have spoken with the entourage of Girona coach Michel Sanchez.

Girona have been the revelation of the season this year in Spain, and in just their fourth ever season in La Liga, currently sit second ahead of Barcelona. As per Diario AS, Chelsea travelled to Northern Catalonia to speak with Michel about his future, and communicate a ‘serious’ offer for him this summer.

However Michel has since confirmed he will be at Girona next season publicly, which would suggest he has turned down the Blues. The same paper go on to note that there is plenty of speculation that he could be the next man in the door at Manchester City whenever Pep Guardiola moves on.

Certainly Michel could not have done a more impressive job with the Catalans. While they do have links to the City Group, their spending limit is the 14th-highest in La Liga, and this remarkable season comes after being promoted to La Liga two summers ago. In addition to success, he has brought attractive football and plenty of community spirit to Girona.