Chelsea falling behind in race to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has been linked with a number of clubs in recent years, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the one that has been mentioned most in recent weeks is Chelsea. In the past, he has also been linked with Aston Villa and Liverpool. The Basque side signed him to a new contract late last year, but Williams has a €50m release clause and could be on his way out this summer.

It appears as if Athletic have already signed their replacement for him long-term in Alvaro Djalo from Braga, Williams will have no shortage of interest from clubs around Europe this summer. Indeed Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Chelsea are not leading the race for the 21-year-old winger as things stand. Other clubs are pushing harder as things stand, and he is ‘very popular’ in the Premier League.

Few players of his game-breaking quality will be available for so little. Along with Vinicius Junior and Savio of Girona, Williams has been the best left-sided attacker in La Liga this season, as he proved again with a brilliant assist for Gorka Guruzeta. He will be hoping to inspire Athletic to a title before he departs, and has a brilliant chance to do so in the Copa del Rey final in just under a month’s time against Real Mallorca.