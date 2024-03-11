Barcelona Sporting Director Deco meets with Manchester United counterpart John Murtough

Less than a week after Barcelona were linked with Manchester United loanee and Getafe forward Mason Greenwood, Sporting Director Deco has been spotted meeting the Red Devils Sporting Director John Murtough.

As per Jijantes, and carried by MD, Deco was seen meeting Murtough and director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves. The Catalan daily say there is no news of the content of their meeting, but they were also in the presence of Frank Tramboli and Fede Massai, representatives from CAA Base. Amongst their clientele are Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich, Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hostpur and Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq.

🚨 JUST IN: Deco has met with John Murtough of Manchester United. They've taken the opportunity to negotiate with each other. Several names were put on the table. Mason Greenwood could be one of them. @sport 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fDL8drkebF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2024

Of course the two clubs were reportedly in talks over Frenkie de Jong two years ago, and Manchester United also showed an interest in Ronald Araujo during his contract talks last time round. Both have publicly maintained they are content in Barcelona, but the club may benefit from a sale of one or both. At any rate, Barcelona will need to make at least one major sale this summer.