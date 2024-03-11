Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen praises Xavi Hernandez for tactical shift – ‘It gives us balance’

Barcelona goalkeeper and Vice-Captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has revealed that he spoke about reaching milestones as the number one with former Sporting Director and goalkeeping legend Andoni Zubizarreta a decade ago. Ter Stegen reached 400 games with Barcelona on Friday night against Real Mallorca.

Ter Stegen arrived in Barcelona for €12m in 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach as a 22-year-old, and is now the second-longest serving player at the club after Sergi Roberto.

“Ten years ago when Zubi signed me we talked about all this, I hope there will be many more games than the 400, I am proud to defend this shirt.”

He also spoke about the fact that Barcelona had gone three games without conceding, and praised Xavi Hernandez’s used of Andreas Christensen in midfield, a tactical shift that has helped stem the flow of goals flying past ter Stegen. They will be hoping to keep a clean sheet against Napoli on Tuesday night.

“Christensen as a midfielder gives us more balance between lines in defense and attack, it was a decision that Xavi made and it gives us a lot, he looks confident and calm to me even if at first he was not very, very comfortable in the new position.”

Ter Stegen for just the second time in that decade at the club missed a series of games this season, after undergoing back surgery in December. Ter Stegen explained that he tried to take something from the experience, while also praining back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena, whose saves were crucial in the final two group stage games.

“It was a hard time of absence in which you learn a lot, and if you look at it in than way, you come back with a little more. We had to make a decision, in the first game it was a bit difficult or me in terms of getting the feeling back. Regarding Inaki, he did a great job. It wasn’t easy for Iñaki and I think he did a very good job, he played two games of Champions and we are here in part because of him, this isn’t about one player but all of us.”