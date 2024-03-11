Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sends pointed message to Manchester City over future

The message coming out of Barcelona is that Joao Cancelo wants to stay in Catalonia next season, and the Blaugrana want him to do so. How exactly they make that work with their accountants and Manchester City is another matter.

The Portuguese wing-back was asked last week whether he would be staying next season, which he affirmed he would be. Cancelo has flitted from big club to big club over his career, which has raised some doubts about him, but he never seems short of a landing spot. Although perhaps that won’t be the case this summer, at least according to Cancelo.

“I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I’ve conquered everything with sacrifice,” he told GdS, via Football Italia.

“I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?” Cancelo pointed out.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City could ask for around €25-30m for his signature this summer, and they will be open to selling to the highest bidder. Meanwhile Barcelona are more likely to pursue a loan with an option to buy deal for the following summer, aware that their salary limit will not allow them much room for manoeuvre, as they also look for a pivot and a left winger.