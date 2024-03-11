Barcelona defender gives warning to Atletico Madrid ahead of Champions League clash

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has warned Atletico Madrid that they are dealing with one of the best sides in the world, ahead of their second leg in the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Inter. The only team he believes are ahead of them are Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

No doubt Madridistas will raise a Carlo Ancelotti eyebrow at not being included in that top echelon, but in Diego Simeone’s defence, he has a positive record against Los Blancos this season.

“They are similar teams and I expect a big game between two big clubs,” Cancelo explained to GdS, as reported by Football Italia.

“Anything can happen even if Inter always win and have the Scudetto in their hands. Right now, they are at the top, only second to Man City. Pep Guardiola’s side is favourite to win [the Champions League] because of their players, playing style and coach. They are the only team to have won eight games from eight, but after them, there’s Inter.”

Simeone praised Inter as one of the best sides in Europe ahead of their clash at the Giuseppe Meazza, and Atletico will have to put in a mammoth performance to knock off the Nerazzurri. Antoine Griezmann is looking as if he will return in time for the second leg, but will be short of match sharpness. Nevertheless, the Frenchman will need to be at his best to inspire Atletico into a comeback.