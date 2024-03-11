Barcelona beat out competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid for 18-year-old playmaking gem

Barcelona have come off on the wrong side of several of teenage talent pursuits in recent months, but this time they have beaten rivals Real Madrid and Manchester City. Rayo Vallecano playmaker Marcos Parriego will play for the Blaugrana next season.

The 18-year-old number 10 used to play for Real Madrid as a boy, but was let go by Los Blancos, and signed for Rayo Vallecano. He has impressed since in the youth ranks in Vallecas according to Relevo, and has asserted himself this year as part of their under-19 side, including a big performance against Alvaro Arbeloa’s team.

Known as ‘Parri’, he plays left-footed behind the striker, possesses plenty of technical quality and excellent set piece ability. This season he has reportedly developed much more physically and taken on more responsibility as a leader.

These changes attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid, who did what they could to bring back Parriego, but Barcelona offered more money, and Parriego saw a clearer path to the first team with the Blaugrana, taking inspiration from the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Gavi in recent years.