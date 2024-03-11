Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona and Juventus not in talks with La Liga defender – Matteo Moretto

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is set to be a target for a number of clubs this summer as a quality option at the back available for free currently, but so far has not made any definitive moves towards a destination.

While there has been no movement in recent months on a renewal with Atletico, neither has the 28-year-old been in advanced talks with any side, despite recent links to Milan. In fact, as published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has explained that neither Juventus or Barcelona are in touch with Hermoso or his entourage. The pair have been linked to Hermoso on various occasions, but as things stand, fans of either institution should not expect a deal to happen.

Left-footed and extremely capable on the ball, many progressive managers could look at Hermoso as a potential bargain, but it’s also true that he has never managed to attain the tag of a solid defender. Diego Simeone has usually featured Hermoso as part of a back three, or on the left side of a back four in order to give him extra protection.

