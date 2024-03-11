Arda Guler speaks after first Real Madrid goal – ‘It’s an incredible feeling’

Teenage starlet Arda Guler was only given a minute plus stoppage time for Real Madrid on Sunday night against Celta Vigo, but took advantage of his handful of minutes to open his account with Los Blancos. It’s been a tough spell for Guler, who in total has played just 93 minutes since arriving last summer.

“It was wonderful to score in this spectacular atmosphere. I am very happy to have scored my first goal and very grateful to all the people who support me. I hope many more come. I will work hard for it.”

Guler has had a tricky introduction to life in Spanish football, missing the first six months through a series of injuries, and only making his debut in January. Since, he’s been on the bench for the vast majority of the time too – he was brought on with a minute to go against Celta.

“The feeling of scoring is incredible. It was a great game and I congratulate the team for winning 4-0. I thank those who are supporting me because it has been a very difficult season so far but I hope that better things will come from today,” he told RMTV, as carried by MD.

Guler also highlighted that he was happy to be at ‘the best club in the world’, despite talk he could be on his way out of it.

“Even if it is difficult, I believe I have the quality and character to overcome it.”

This should help ease tensions between Guler and manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Turkish starlet is reportedly keen to fight for his place next season at Real Madrid, despite fierce competition for minutes. Meanwhile Ancelotti, irritated by his attitude on the bench, believes it would be better for his development if he were to go out on loan.

“He has great talent that he has shown today,” Anceloti said. “He will have, in the future, I’m not saying tomorrow, more minutes. In the goal he scored he had a fantastic dribble and a fantastic finish. This goal is important for him, as it is for us to have a great player.”