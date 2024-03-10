“You never close the doors” – Athletic Club starlet open to departure despite having contract until 2032

Oihan Sancet has gone from strength to strength this season. Having broken onto the scene over the last few years, he has firmly established himself during the 2023-24 campaign, and has become a central figure in Athletic Club’s great performance on all fronts.

Sancet, who has also made his Spain debut in the last 12 months, credits Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde with playing a huge role in his development, as he told Relevo, especially in terms of maturing as a footballer and a person.

“He told me that I had to use my head. That, in the end, I’m leaving the team with one less. And that I have to be aware that nowadays in football there is a lot of difference playing with one less player. He asks me to be more brainy and to know when I have to go in harder, when I have to go in softer, or when I have to go in at all. And in the end, talking to him, I think I’ve taken a step forward in that sense. And well, you’ve seen that I haven’t been sent off anymore.”

Sancet signed a nine-year contract at Athletic during last season, which came amid interest from clubs in the Premier League. Despite having committed his future to Los Leones in the long, long term, the 23-year-old has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving in the coming years.

“You never close the doors. You’re always going to have the option of being able to leave or for a team to come and sign you, but I don’t give importance to that. I’ve signed a long contract with Athletic and my idea at the moment is to be at Athletic and achieve great things here. What will happen in the future no one knows.”

Sancet will hope to continue contributing for Athletic Club, as they target a successful end to the season. They can win their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years, and are also in with a shout of qualifying for the Champions League.