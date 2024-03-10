Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez considering Pau Cubarsi start against Napoli

Xavi Hernandez is facing a key defensive call for Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League showdown with Napoli.

La Blaugrana play host to the defending Italian champions with the last 16 tie level at 1-1 following a first leg draw in Naples.

With Barcelona on course to secure a top four finish in the final weeks of the campaign, Xavi’s only route to a trophy lies in Europe this season.

Injuries in midfield will force a reshuffle in his engine room but he could also tweak his backline in Catalonia.

Ronald Araujo is expected to return to the starting XI, following a domestic suspension, but his centre back partner is not decided.

The experience of Inigo Martinez appears to be his preferred choice, but 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi could be a bold pick for a European debut, on the big stage a per Marca.

The teenager made his seventh successive league start in the 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca, and has impressed with his calmness, and would not be fazed if thrown in against the Italians.

