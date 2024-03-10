WATCH: Vinicius Junior settles nerves as Real Madrid strike first against Celta Vigo

With both Girona and Barcelona winning this weekend, the pressure was on Real Madrid to respond against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially given their poor recent form. Fortunately, nerves have been settled early on as they have taken the lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Celta will be desperately annoyed at the manner in which they have conceded. It came from a Luka Modric corner, which was met by Antonio Rudiger. His header was well saved by Vicente Guaita, but at the second time of asking, Vinicius Junior fired home from close range to make it 1-0.

Vinicius Jr puts Real Madrid up 1 – 0. Pouncing on the rebound from Rudiger's header:pic.twitter.com/lEhRAO9suH — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 10, 2024

Real Madrid have been banging on the door in the opening exchanges, and they now have a goal to show for it. It’s great fox in the box play from Vinicius, who continues his impressive form by scoring once again.

Celta Vigo must now find a response if they are to build on their two-match unbeaten run.