WATCH: Own goal sees Real Madrid go 2-0 up over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid are about to re-instate their seven point lead at the top of La Liga. Wins from Girona and Barcelona on Saturday had closed the gap, but Los Blancos are set to pick up a victory of their own after going 2-0 up against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the first half from a corner, and much to Celta’s fury, it is another set piece goal that Real Madrid have scored. Antonio Rudiger bulleted a header towards goal, it hit off the crossbar and went into the net off goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

RUDIGER WHAT A HEADER MAN…..WORLD IS NOT READY FOR BALD RUDIGER pic.twitter.com/QvfpDsQZOX — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 10, 2024

That should be enough for Real Madrid to secure a much needed victory, one that would see them return to being seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table. It’s not been a vintage performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but they surely will not care one little bit.