WATCH: Barcelona’s next wonderkid? Xavi Hernandez spotted putting his son through his paces

Barcelona have got many impressive young players at the club, with the most profile ones being Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi. Xavi Hernandez has managed them well during his time in charge, which comes to an end in the summer, and it’s not at home where he is the head coach.

In a video posted to social media, Xavi is seen putting his son through his paces in their living room. Heading and shooting practice was the call of the day, and the junior looked to impress his dad.

المستر لا يتوقف عن التدريب pic.twitter.com/Z8bJWmDl8l — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) March 10, 2024

It’s likely that Xavi’s son will look to follow in his footsteps, and there’s no one better to learn from than one of the best midfielders that the game of football has ever seen. He’s also proven himself to be a handy coach too, although his spell at Barcelona looks like ending in somewhat disappointing fashion, unless they can secure a trophy (which looks unlikely).