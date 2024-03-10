Tottenham Hotspur join Chelsea and Liverpool in race to sign Athletic Club’s Nico Williams

Nico Williams will be a player in demand during the summer, as interest continues to grow in his services. A move to the Premier League looks to be on the cards, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa having all been linked with the Athletic Club winger in recent months.

Los Leones are resigned to losing Williams, as he has a release clause worth €50m – a fee that many clubs in England will be able to match without a problem. The latest side that could do this is Tottenham Hotspur, with reports from The Daily Mirror (via Estadio Deportivo) saying that the North London-based side have an advantage, as they are not struggling with any sort of FFP worries.

Athletic Club have already sorted Williams’ replacement, that being Alvaro Djalo, who will join in the summer from Braga. However, despite all of this, full focus will be on this season, albeit it could be his last in Bilbao and La Liga.