“They won’t escape from it” – Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski worried for next generation of footballers

Football has changed over the last 5-10 years, with the mental aspect now taking on much prominence for players and clubs. The social media revolution has played a large part in this, with footballers now exposed more than ever to possible criticisms from supporters and onlookers.

Robert Lewandowski has recognised this, and he fears that it could have a detrimental effect on younger players. Speaking to TVP Sport (via MD), he spoke on the situation, which could end up affecting some of his current teammates, including Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

“Those around you need to be prepared for what will happen if things get worse. Now there’s another generation, there’s Instagram, there’s social media, it’s even harder. Because they won’t escape from it, they won’t stay within four walls. This is the challenge of football: whether these players will be able to mentally endure ten, twelve or more years. The pressure is enormous and few people would be able to cope with all of it.”

Lewandowski also spoke on Cubarsi specifically, and he would sing his praises.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve known a centre-back, especially at his age, who can pass the ball in triangles so calmly. He’s also a great person.”

There definitely seems to be extra pressure on younger players nowadays, especially with the introduction of social media. Barcelona are a club that could be affected more than most by this, as they have an array of promising young players coming through the La Masia academy.