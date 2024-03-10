Real Madrid unlikely to meet asking price for Lille starlet Leny Yoro this summer

Real Madrid have suffered dramatically from injuries this season, losing their starting pair from last campaign and at times being down to just one fit at the time. Hence it is no surprise there has been talk of reinforcements arriving in the summer – as tends to be the case in recent years, they are looking at arguably the brightest young talent in his position in Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old Lille defender has been highly impressive in Ligue 1 this season, exhibiting all of the talents a scout would want to see from a young central defender. The latest in a series of brilliant young French centre-backs, Yoro has been tipped to eclipse them all, and unsurprisingly has made it onto the radar of Europe’s elite.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and a variety of Premier League clubs have been linked with Yoro, the latest of which is Manchester United. However Matteo Moretto has said that Real Madrid will not try to compete financially with their competition. Explaining to The Daily Briefing that Los Blancos have been following Yoro for some time, with the teenager’s deal up next summer, Real Madrid see no reason to break the bank for him, given he can leave for free the following summer.

Several weeks ago it was reported that Lille wanted around €60m for Yoro’s signature this summer, with some claiming it could be even more than that. Given their negotiating position, it would be a surprise if they did accept a middle ground between their demands and what clubs are offering. That said, if they can force an auction for Yoro, then it could play into their hands.