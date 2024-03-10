Real Madrid re-instate seven point lead in La Liga after accomplished victory over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have responded to victories for Barcelona and Girona earlier this weekend by defeating Celta Vigo 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, ending a run of two matches without a victory.

Los Blancos made a very fast start, and they found the opening goal inside the first half. Antonio Rudiger’s headed was well saved by Vicente Guaita, but Vinicius Junior finished from inside the six yard box at the second time of asking.

Celta Vigo showed more attacking threat in the second period, but it was Real Madrid that added to their total. Rudiger was influential again in the second, as his header went in off the unfortunate Guaita to make it 2-0. It was another own goal for the third, as substitute Carlos Dominguez bundled into his own net at the back post.

There was even time for Arda Guler to score his first goal for Real Madrid. He showed great skill to go around Guaita with the ball, and finish into the back of the net.

Real Madrid have re-instated their seven point advantage over Girona with this victory. Celta Vigo stay 18th, but are now only two points ahead of the relegation zone.