Real Betis to revive Dani Ceballos transfer interest

Real Betis are considering a renewed offer to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club from Real Madrid in 2024.

Los Verdiblancos have been linked with attempted moves for Ceballos on multiple occasions but he consistently opted to stay in Madrid.

The Spanish international has remained determined to prove his worth in the Spanish capital, but his situation remains unchanged, and remains on the fringes of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Just one La Liga start so far this season underlines his lack of action in the Los Blancos squad despite signing a contract extension at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The decision to renew his deal was partly to ensure Real Madrid could bring in a transfer fee, if they opt to sell, and his value is set at €10m.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are confident they can finally bring him back to Andalucia, and they will put an offer forward at the end of the campaign.