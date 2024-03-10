PSG chief building for the future as Kylian Mbappe moves on

Paris-Saint Germain are looking to the future as Kylian Mbappe prepares to leave this summer.

PSG are on course to retain their Ligue 1 title at the end of the campaign and give Mbappe a sixth league crown during his time in Paris.

However, despite his insistence of leaving the club, Mbappe appears committed to pushing for their joint goal of a first ever UEFA Champions League win.

The club are expected to invest heavily to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season with Mbappe heading to Real Madrid.

As part of the rebuilding project, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is committed to promoting youth and curating a team with a long term vision.

“We said at the beginning of the season we wanted to build a team for the future. A team that can play together for another six to eight years”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We have the youngest team in the Champions League quarter finals. We have the youngest team in the top ten European clubs. We’re proud and it’s fantastic to follow this strategy with young players, also French, to achieve the maximum.”

Al-Khelaifi’s point on young talent was demonstrated in PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 clashes with Real Sociedad which including double starts for France pair Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, aged 18 and 21.