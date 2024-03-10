Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Celta Vigo: Luka Modric to earn rare start as Jude Bellingham sits out after red card

Real Madrid may well be 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions, but the truth is that they are currently going through their worst moment of the season – both in terms of results and performances. They have won just one of their last four, and this includes drawing their previous two against Valencia and RB Leipzig. Los Blancos will be aiming to return to winning ways against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti intends to make changes to the side that drew on Wednesday, and Marca have predicted that four alterations will be made by the Italian coach. One of these will be enforced, with Jude Bellingham dropping out due to suspension – his replacement, as has been the case for most of the season, would be Brahim Diaz.

Furthermore, Dani Carvajal is expected to drop out in favour of Lucas Vazquez, while Luka Modric and Rodrygo would replace Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga.

Celta have Iago Aspas back from suspension, and he is expected to start at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite having been dropped to the bench for multiple away matches in recent weeks. Rafa Benitez is likely to switch to a back five formation against his former club, with Carlos Dominguez coming into the side to provide extra cover in defence.

This could be an intriguing 90 minutes on Sunday evening. Real Madrid have more than enough quality to see off Celta Vigo, but their recent performances have been very poor – and with Bellingham unavailable, they do not have as much quality as their disposal.