No concrete talks have taken place between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star

Given their ongoing financial problems, Barcelona could look to use the free agent market once again, something they have done on numerous occasions in recent years. One player who they have been linked with in recent weeks is Mario Hermoso, whose contract at Atletico Madrid expires at the end of the season.

Relevo have reported that Hermoso is moving closer and closer to leaving Atleti in the summer, as an agreement over a new deal is not close to happening. The 28-year-old’s agents are working around the clock to provide some clarity, but for now at least, things appear to be very unclear.

The report also states that Barcelona have not held concrete talks with Hermoso, and the same can be said for Juventus, who have also shown an interest in signing the former Real Madrid and Espanyol defender.

The fact of the matter is that Barcelona already have a surplus of centre-backs, so Hermoso really is not needed. It would be very surprising if they were to press ahead with plans to do a deal. For Atletico Madrid, it remains to be seen whether they can retain his services beyond the end of this season.