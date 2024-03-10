Napoli icon believes Barcelona are disadvantaged in second leg of Champions League showdown

The Champions League last 16 tie between Barcelona and Napoli is very finely poised going into Tuesday’s second leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The first leg in Naples finished in a 1-1 draw, which was a result that definitely suited the reigning Italian champions more, considering how the 90 minutes played out.

It’s hard to call who are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals. Barcelona are in good form, although they will be without Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. Napoli have also picked up in recent weeks, too.

Barcelona do have home advantage, although it’s not their spiritual home of the Spotify Camp Nou that they will be at. Napoli icon Kalidou Koulibaly believes that this could play into the Neapolitans’ hands, as he told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

“Napoli have everything to qualify. Not playing at Camp Nou could be an advantage. At Montjuic, there is not the same passion and pressure. I hope Napoli qualify. Barcelona have talented players and a great coach, but Napoli are organised again and they can hurt them.”

There’s no doubt that not playing at the Spotify Camp Nou has hindered Barcelona this season, both on and off the pitch. Napoli could certainly use it to their advantage, although Xavi Hernandez won’t see it as much of a disadvantage for his side.