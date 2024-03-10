Luis Enrique has no hard feelings over Kylian Mbappe’s PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe will be fondly remembered at Paris Saint-Germain by head coach Luis Enrique beyond this season.

Mbappe remains the major football talking point in Paris after confirming his plan not to sign a contract renewal with PSG beyond June.

The France captain will be a free agent once the campaign ends and he is on course to complete an expected switch to Real Madrid in June.

His move to Madrid appears to be a simple matter of when, and not if, as PSG power on in their Ligue 1 defence.

Despite Enrique previous comments of encouraging his team to ‘get used to playing without Mbappe’ the pair are united in their end of season goals.

With a domestic title almost complete, Mbappe and Enrique both want to seal the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League crown, ahead of the start of the quarter finals.

“I only wish Kylian Mbappe the best for the future. He’s an incredible player and an even better person. I wish him the best of the best!”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

PSG will learn their Champions League quarter final opponents in the draw on March 15 with Mbappe appearing in just one final during his time in Paris.