Inter Milan duo rated as injury doubts for Atletico Madrid clash

Inter Milan head to Atletico Madrid for a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown on March 13.

Los Rojiblancos are trailing 1-0 from their last 16 first leg loss in Milan with the 2023 finalists holding a narrow advantage.

Inter are storming to the Serie A title this season but they are amongst the dark horse candidates to make another impact in the Champions League.

However, head coach Simone Inzaghi admitted he faces an anxious wait over two fresh injuries concerns in his squad as per Marca.

Marko Arnautovic pulled up with a hamstring issue in the closing stages of Inter’s 1-0 weekend win over Bologna with wing back Carlos Augusto withdrawn at half time.

Arnautovic was not expected to start against Atletico, despite scoring the first leg winner off the bench at the San Siro, and he and Augusto will undergo tests before the flight to Madrid.

If Augusto misses out, Denzel Dumfries could come in as his replacement, with Matteo Darmian switching over from the right.