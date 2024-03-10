“I’m going to play goalkeeper!” – Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga buys into versatile stereotype

Over the last 12 months, Eduardo Camavinga has become a very important player for Real Madrid. That started last season when he was entrusted to fill in at left-back, due to the poor performances and injury woes of Ferland Mendy, who has since re-gained the position this season.

Ever since then, Camavinga has become a meme for being incredibly versatile, to the point where people would joke that he could have played in goals upon Thibaut Courtois suffering an ACL tear at the start of this season. The French international, speaking to Telefoot (via Diario AS), admitted that he would play wherever asked.

“Even if they make me play goalkeeper, I’m going to play goalkeeper!”

Camavinga is loving life at Real Madrid, whom he signed for from Rennes in 2021. Despite links with the Premier League over the last year, he admitted that he only wants to stay in the Spanish capital for the remainder of his career.

“If I can finish my career at Real Madrid, of course, I want to finish my life here. Real Madrid is everybody’s dream.”

Camavinga is expected to be at this summer’s European Championships with France, and he locked in to dying his hair if Les Bleus were to win the tournament. He also commented that he would like to play at the Olympics too, which are being held in Paris.

“The European Championship is the goal of all French people, we want to win it. And the Olympics, that’s still a goal, too. Let’s think about the European Championship and then we’ll position ourselves for the Olympics. If we win the European Championship? I’ll sell my locks in blue, white, and red.”

Should Camavinga be present at both tournaments, it would mean that he misses the entirety of pre-season with Real Madrid, which is something that club officials would not be overly happy about.