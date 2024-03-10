Girona manager Michel Sanchez not resting on his laurels in pursuit of Champions League football

Girona have certainly wobbled in recent weeks, having lost three in four in La Liga, form that has seen Barcelona close the gap to them in second place. However, they managed to pick up a crucial victory on Saturday evening as they defeated Osasuna 2-0 at Montilivi, courtesy of goals from Portu and Savio.

Girona are still in a very good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They are seven clear of Atletico Madrid – who lost to Cadiz on Saturday – in fourth, as well as being 12 ahead of Athletic Club, albeit they have played one game more than Ernesto Valverde’s side.

With 10 games to go, the odds are certainly in Girona’s favour to secure a top four finish, although head coach Michel Sanchez is not getting ahead of himself, as he told the media after the victory over Osasuna – quotes via Marca.

“We were talking about 71-72 points, there’s still a lot to do. There are 10 games left, we are 12 ahead of Athletic but they have a game more than us. It is true that we are on the right track. A win like today’s gives us a lot of peace of mind and a lot of morale.”

Girona do have a somewhat favourable run-in, although they do still have to face Barcelona, Atleti and Valencia (the latter two away from home). Despite this, there will be no complacency from Michel or his players.