Former Sevilla star and World Cup winner considering retirement as two-year doping ban is confirmed

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Papu Gomez will be forced to stay away from football for two years, having been banned by the Anti-Doping Sanctioning Committee of the Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sport after he tested positive for a banned substance in November 2022, while he was still at Sevilla and just before the World Cup, which he helped Argentina to win.

Gomez, who joined Monza last September but only managed two appearances before the revelation of his failed drug test came out, spoke on the matter earlier this weekend, and appeared to confirm that another appeal will be launched by him and his legal team.

“It’s super painful news and one that disappoints me a lot. With my team and lawyers, we are going to continue fighting until the last instances to play again.”

If Gomez’s ban is not reduced, he could announce his retirement in the very near future, as reported by Relevo. If that were the case, it would be a sad end to a fine career for the 36-year-old, who spent two years at Sevilla before leaving last summer.

Image via EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel