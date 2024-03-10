Eduardo Camavinga reveals hilarious promise made to him by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Eduardo Camavinga is known as being a bit of a dancer, and he’s not the only one in the Real Madrid squad. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao like to get their groove on whenever they score, in total stark contrast to head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who barely even celebrates when his team scores.

However, Ancelotti has promised to bust out a move on one condition: Camavinga manages to score a goal. The French midfielder revealed this during an interview with Telefoot (via MD).

“He told me that when I scored my next goal he would dance with me. I don’t know when it will be, but I’m sure he’s going to dance!”

Camavinga has only scored twice in Real Madrid colours, and those came in the 2020-21 season, before Ancelotti returned to the club for a second spell in charge. He, and much of the rest of the world after hearing of this promise, will hope that he can break his duck in the very near future.