Carlo Ancelotti excited by ‘complete’ Real Madrid squad for season end

Carlo Ancelotti has fired a warning shot to Real Madrid’s rivals ahead of the season run in.

Los Blancos secured a dominant 4-0 win La Liga win over Celta Vigo this weekend to retake their seven point lead at the top of the table.

With ten games remaining in the league campaign, Real Madrid are in cruise control, as they aim for the La Liga title at the end of the season.

Ancelotti has already secured the Spanish Supercopa title, but with the no Copa del Rey action, the dual focus is on the UEFA Champions League.

His side are already safely through to the quarter finals of that competition and he will look to split his squad across the schedule in the weeks ahead.

Ancelotti has a reputation for balancing his team in the crunch point of the season, to ensure title wins, and he looks ready to power on.

“We face the run in with maximum enthusiasm. We have another very complicated game before the international break against a very strong opponent”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We are also excited because Militao and Courtois will soon return and we will have a more complete squad.”

Real Madrid head to mid-table Osasuna next weekend, before the break, with their next Champions League opponents unconfirmed.