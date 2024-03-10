Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz is reportedly ready to confirm his international future with Morocco.

The 24-year-old has developed into a key player for Los Blancos this season, following his return from a three-year loan spell at AC MIlan, with eight goals scored in all competitions.

Despite not being a confirmed starter, the Malaga-born playmaker is vital in the squad, as part of career revival.

Diaz’s international plans have remained unclear, following his return to Madrid, with rumours emerging over a potential Spain senior call up for Euro 2024.

However, he is rumoured to be closing in on a switch to represent Morocco, following a long battle to change, after featuring for Spain at U21 level.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Diaz has accepted an offer from the Atlas Lions, and will be called into their squad for the March international break.

Diaz is rumoured to have been more impacted by the efforts of Walid Regragui and Morocco, than the push from Spain, and a call has now been made.

Morocco has two friendlies scheduled before the end of March against Angola and Mauritania.