Barcelona face a potentially season-defining showdown with Napoli on March 12.

La Blaugrana are unlikely to retain their La Liga title in the campaign run in and their chances of a trophy hinge on the UEFA Champions League.

A 1-1 first leg draw in Naples means the return clash is evenly poised as the two sides bid for a spot in the quarter finals.

Xavi Hernandez is expected to make changes for the visit of the defending Italian champions with Ronald Araujo in line to return from a domestic suspension.

Injuries in midfield could mean a rare start for Sergi Roberto but the veteran utility man is at risk of suspension.

Roberto, along with Joao Felix and Ferran Torres, are all one European booking away from a suspension, if Barcelona were to progress.

Xavi will look to manage the situation against Napoli with UEFA confirming all yellow cards will be wiped from the record after the quarter finals this season.