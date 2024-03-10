Barcelona star yet to make return from injury ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli

The big news in regards to Barcelona’s training session on Sunday was the continued absence of Ferran Torres. The forward, who was having an excellent season up until suffering a hamstring injury in January, did individual work on the sidelines, as reported by MD.

This is a worry for Barcelona and head coach Xavi Hernandez, as Torres was expected to be back fit ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 showdown with Napoli, which takes place on Tuesday night at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. However, time is running out for him to be available.

Marcos Alonso has re-joined group training after recovering from a plaguing back problem, which is some good news for Xavi, considering that his options at left-back are very weak due to the absence of Alejandro Balde for the remainder of the season.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal trained too, after both players suffered knocks against Mallorca on Friday. Barring any setbacks, they will be available for Barcelona, as they prepare for one of their biggest matches of the season so far.