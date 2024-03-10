Barcelona present new contract with €1bn release clause to talented youngster wanted by Premier League clubs

Pau Cubarsi may not have had as much of the spotlight as Lamine Yamal since they both broke into the Barcelona first team earlier this season, but he is still having an outstanding campaign – especially consider he is only 17 years of age.

Despite his youthfulness, he is now considered to be a nailed-on starter for the Catalan giants, with Xavi Hernandez opting for him over the experience of Inigo Martinez in the centre of defence.

Understandably, Barcelona are very excited about Cubarsi, although they are somewhat at risk of losing him on the cheap, as his current deal has a release clause of just €10m. This has attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League, but the teenager has little intention of leaving Catalonia any time soon.

Barcelona have been in talks with Cubarsi’s entourage over a new contract, and MD have reported that an offer is already on the table, which would come into effect when he turns 18 next January. It would be a five-year deal, and his release clause would jump significantly to €1bn, the same as Lamine Yamal, who has already agreed to similar terms with the club.

The sooner an agreement is reached with Cubarsi, the better for Barcelona – they are in a hurry to get everything finalised. He is a very exciting talent, and there’s no doubt that he can become a world class player in the future.